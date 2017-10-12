Webinar: Our Journey to Continuous Improvement

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description



Whether you are just beginning your continuous improvement journey, or are looking to refresh an already successful culture, one of the most valuable tools for improvement is the lessons learned by your fellow manufacturers.

Join us November 1 to hear from Myers Container, a Portland, Oregon-based container manufacturer with facilities in Oregon, California, and North Carolina.

Challenged with managing six facilities spread out across the country, Kyle Stavig, CEO of Myers Container, partnered with Simpler Consulting to develop a custom system for preparing the company for success and growth. This new business system starts with annual strategy deployment and cascades to a value stream analysis at each location, charting the Rapid Improvement Events for the year.

During the hour presentation, Kyle will discuss how the company effectively drives sustained results using the nine-week RIE process, as well as the integration of managing for daily improvement, hour-by-hour management, Gemba walks and other Lean tools.



Register

Speakers

Kyle R. Stavig, CEO, Myers Container LLC, Container Management Services LLC, and General Steel Drum LLC

Kyle Stavig is the CEO of Myers Container LLC, Container Management Services LLC, and General Steel Drum LLC and owns six operations in Oregon, California and North Carolina. Collectively the companies’ manufacturer industrial steel drums as well as recondition and recycle various industrial containers. Kyle, along with his brothers and sister, began acquiring the companies in 2007 and operate the companies utilizing their business system based on the Toyota Production System, also known as lean manufacturing.

Kyle is a graduate of Oregon State University with a B.S. in Agriculture Business Management. Kyle has thirty-two years of experience as an industry leader in sustainability and continuous improvement. He served as a board member for ten years on the Northwest High-Performance Enterprise Consortium, attended Toyota study missions in Japan, and leadership development at the U.S. Military Academy - West Point. Kyle is the current Chairman of the Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI) and the International Confederation of Drum Manufacturers (ICDM), a board member of the Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America (IPANA), and a member of the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association (RIPA).





Technical details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us