Webinar: Engineer-to-Order Process Automation: It’s Real and it Works

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

You understand the operational challenges that Engineer-to-Order products bring to your organization. You need to provide the flexibility and customization that your clients demand, but the process often results in

long bid and order engineering lead times,

inaccurate cost and schedule estimates,

margin eroding errors, and

project schedule/budget overruns.

How can you deliver the benefits and minimize these drawbacks?

Automating the ETO process will enable your team to focus on capturing knowledge and less on the process drudgery.

In this Webinar, you will hear about S&C Electric’s 30-year journey through design automation systems. S&C Electric has had many successes automating systems for ETO products and is now working to achieve similar results for their Custom Engineered products. Learn how they are using Siemens applications to provide a development platform for a variety of products and deliverables. Discover the methods used and lessons learned in creating systems to automate both Engineer-to-Order and Custom Engineered products.

Some of the insights you will gain include:

Lessons Learned on how to develop and implement an ETO Automation solution

Expectations of what the solution should achieve and the likelihood it will do so

How to setup a successful Proof of Concept



Register





Speakers

Carl Breving, Project Engineer, Engineering Systems – Information Technology, S&C Electric Company

Carl Breving has spent over 16 years at S&C Electric working on the development and support of engineering and manufacturing systems and applications. His current areas of focus are in CAD, PLM, and Design Automation. As part of his role at S&C, Breving has led the design and implementation of many Design Automation systems across multiple technology platforms. He is currently leading projects to standardize on an automation platform across the enterprise. He is a proud graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Tony Boucher, Product Management and Marketing – ETO Process Automation, Siemens PLM Software

Tony Boucher is responsible for the Solid Edge and Solidworks integrations with Rulestream, the ETO Process Automation software at Siemens PLM Software. In addition, he’s looking to revitalize the marketing behind ETO automation to better educate both in theory as well as in practice. Boucher was an original employee of Rulestream and its predecessors, ICAD and KTI, leading the development of large knowledge based engineering implementations at Boeing, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney and General Motors. With a detour into the world of eCommerce implementations at Sterling Commerce and business platform development at Microsoft, he recently returned to Rulestream at Siemens.

Technical Details



This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.