Webinar: Connected Strategies: Predictive Maintenance and Equipment-as-a-Service Opportunities

Date: Thursday, March 1, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

The growing need for connected, “smart” equipment can be a disruptive force for many manufacturers. Investments in smart equipment can supercharge your production. It is critical to your company’s long-term health to embrace these changes before your competition gets ahead of you and leaves you in their dust.

Plus, your new equipment allows Predictive Maintenance strategies that simultaneously reduce your maintenance costs and improve your asset performance. Tying your smart equipment together with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enables a shift from old product-based to new service-based offerings.

In this webinar, we will discuss how you can:

Improve efficiency and reduce maintenance costs through new predictive maintenance strategies and technologies.

Enable product-as-a-service approaches to help grow revenue.

Create new value-added services that grow customer loyalty without adding operational complexity.

Learn through real-life examples how greater connectivity can help industrial equipment manufacturers evolve and grow.

Speakers

Remy Marcotorchino, Director Marketing and Market Strategy, Sierra Wireless

Remy Marcotorcino has 15 years of experience in the high tech sector. He is currently Director Marketing and Market Strategy at Sierra Wireless. In this role, he has worldwide responsibilities in the industrial and security verticals for top line revenue, market share and gross margin in those segments. Prior to this, he held positions in Fortune 500 companies such as Texas Instruments, Sanmina SCI and Alcatel. He holds an MBA from SMU in Dallas, Texas and a MS EE from INPG in Grenoble, France.

Vaibhav J. Parmar, Partner, PWC

Vaibhav Parmar is a leader and senior executive with more than 18 years of experience in sales, business development and client delivery of technology advisory, consulting, systems integration and managed services projects globally. His specialties include technology infrastructure (telecom / networks, cloud, data centers, service management), emerging technologies (automation, analytics, mobility, Internet of Things), and cybersecurity.

Parmar has worked with clients globally involving complex networks, IoT, wireless technologies, mobile applications and devices, and technology systems integration. His experiences include strategy development, assessments, technology infrastructure design and implementation, business case development, mobility enablement and applications, technology and product development, and systems operations and management. Parmar has spoken at industry conferences such as DistribuTECH, UTC Telecom, CTIA Wireless, WiMAX Forum, and TeleManagement Forum, and has participated in industry organizations such as FCC, IEEE, Utilities Telecom Council and WiMAX Forum. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, both from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

