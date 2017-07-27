Webinar: IIoT & Process Modernization: 5 Immediate Benefits

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Time: 2:00pm ET (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free



Register Today!





The fourth industrial revolution is changing the nature of manufacturing. More volatile markets, new technology capabilities, and increased pressure on performance are precipitating radical change. With this change comes opportunity, especially through the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which is unleashing huge potential for industrial customers. But how can you exploit this potential while keeping your costs under control?

In your day-to-day operations, you are required to do more with less, and continue to grow your bottom-line revenues. The idea of IIoT is great, but you lack the budget to replace your entire process or production facility. How can you start modernizing to gain IIoT benefits without exceeding already limited budgets?

One quick and simple technological gain can come through the implementation of service-oriented variable-frequency drive technology. VFD's are adjustable-speed drives to control AC motor speed and torque by varying motor input frequency and voltage. By integrating these modern drives to run your systems, the promise of IIoT becomes a reality through connectivity and real-time monitoring.

Join us August 22 to learn how these drives bring the IIoT into an existing process and immediately begin delivering 5 key benefits to your company:

Increased operational efficiency

Reduced operating costs

Improved asset management

Enhanced process control

A more empowered workforce

Register Today



Garrett Abbott-Frey, US Process Drive Offer Manager, Industry Business, Schneider Electric

Garrett Abbott-Frey is the US Process Drive Offer Manager in the Industry Business of Schneider Electric, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He brings to the position a background in OEM Machine Design and Electric Motor and Drives validation and testing. He has a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University with a focus on Physics and Environmental Science.

Technical details



This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.