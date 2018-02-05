Webinar: Pragmatic Paths to Accelerate Manufacturing Performance with Industrie 4.0

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Smart manufacturing technologies are evolving faster than ever - including innovation platforms, digital-twins, augmented reality, sensors, cloud-edge, big-data analytics, 3D printing, new robots, etc. Adoption of these essential Industrie 4.0 enablers is becoming more commonplace – and much more critical. Market leaders who ignore these new opportunities risk falling behind their more innovative and agile competitors.

Business leaders are focused on improved performance, not implementing new or better technology. This webinar provides details and methods on how to achieve rapid time-to-value with lower risk for interruptions, all while creating a foundation to outpace the competition with operational excellence and strategic differentiation.

Experts from Deloitte and PTC will discuss how to:

Identify the leading Industrie 4.0 value propositions applicable to your business

Build on what you have with wrap-and-extend capabilities

Mitigate the risks of a digital business transformation

Specify the right performance metrics to drive adoption and expansion

learn how your organization can incorporate Industrie 4.0 capabilities into your business plans, and accelerate your digital transformation.

Kent Eriksson, Senior Advisor - IoT Transformation Advisory Practice, PTC

Mr. Eriksson is a Senior Advisor in PTC’s IoT Transformation Advisory Practice. Kent works with PTC customers and partners to identify and evaluate new IoT-related business opportunities, develop IoT program roadmaps, and optimize business processes with IoT-related systems and tools. Prior to rejoining PTC, Mr. Eriksson was with McKinsey’s Operations Practice from 2007 to 2015, consulting to large industrials in product development and manufacturing operations. He previously worked at PTC from 1999 to 2007 as a Solution Architect and PMI-certified project manager for PLM. Mr. Eriksson holds a M.Sc. in Engineering Physics from Chalmers University of Technology with a thesis on predictions with neural networks and a B.Sc. Business Administration from School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

