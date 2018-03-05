Menu
Webinar: Are You Achieving Rate? Making Best Use of Capacity in Complex Supply Chains

A March 29 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Quintiq, a Dassault Systemes company

Date: Thursday, March 29, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free 

Description

For many manufacturers, capacity planning remains one of the most challenging processes to optimize. How can manufacturers maximize throughput across a complex multi-site network and get to rate? The answer lies in creating feasible capacity plans that account for real-world constraints.

Join IndustryWeek for this webinar in partnership with Quintiq to learn:

  • Why planning to infinite capacity leads to infeasible plans and reduced responsiveness to demand
  • The importance of including constraints like raw material availability, labor, and transportation lanes into your capacity plans
  • The leading edge capabilities helping organizations to achieve maximum supply chain visibility and optimization

Speaker

Mark Reissig, Solution Architect, Quintiq 

As a solutions architect with Quintiq’s manufacturing team, Mark works with organizations across a wide range of industries to help uncover the top challenges in their supply chain management processes and identify technology solutions to solve them.

 

