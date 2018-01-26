Webinar: Improve Root Cause Analysis Effectiveness through On-the-Job Micro-Learning

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

A workforce of skilled root-cause analysis (RCA) practitioners is every manager’s dream. A possibility which is often stifled by the reality of the many hours of training required for a positive impact. Imagine if we could cut traditional training time by greater than 75% to the first responders. These are the operators who are crucial to your team; are best placed to trouble shoot and collect evidence before it is destroyed. They are also the ones who are most difficult to take off-line for weeks at a time.

“Micro MBAs” and “Nano Universities” geared for office professionals are designed to reduce the time traditionally needed to fulfill learning requirements. Taking a page from these “Micro-Learning” techniques, Kepner-Tregoe has designed a training solution that keeps crucial operators on-the-job while they learn. An approach that offers a path for your operators to work towards RCA mastery at a much faster pace.

Join us February 22 as we discuss how to implement operator micro learning and the latest cloud based solutions for daily management practices that allow you and your workforce to address root cause in real-time. Discover the components of a multi-disciplined daily management system that includes items such as escalating morning meetings, operator standard work, leader role modelling via daily walks, simple reporting templates and even phone based apps providing prompts, guidance and governance in the palm of your hand.

Join us and you’ll come away with:

Daily Management meeting templates, agendas, pitfalls

RCA templates for different levels of problems

Project plans for executing daily management and simple RCA

Tips on setting up a cloud based platform to maximize adoption and monitor compliance

Register

Speaker



Belinda Bright, Regional Managing Director Australia, Head of Global Operational Excellence, Kepner-Tregoe

As the leader of KT in Australia and New Zealand, Belinda directs consulting teams based across the region and provides executive leadership in the design and delivery of high impact, sustainable programs for global customers across a variety of industries. She has extensive experience working with major corporations to improve operations and has built many longstanding client relationships worldwide.

Belinda recently returned to Australia after a US posting where she led global Organization Development at Kepner-Tregoe headquarters, overseeing KT efforts to attract, engage, develop, manage and retain top talent, and directing global HR as well as KT's safety and community programs.

Supporting people to learn new skills and ways of thinking, then seeing them transform their businesses and their own careers in the process is her passion. Belinda has a strong background in assisting manufacturing organizations to use Operational Excellence/Lean Six Sigma methods to achieve organizational goals. She has developed successful applications that combine Op Ex principles and KT’s renowned problem solving skills in finance, government and health care. Her projects typically deliver ROI of 5:1 or more and millions of dollars in benefit. Belinda’s specialties include Organizational Development, Employee Performance, Business Process Improvement, Change Management and Operational Excellence—including Lean and Six Sigma. She holds a B.E. in Materials Engineering.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us