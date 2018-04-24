Webinar: Automation + Cloud = Big Benefits from Industrial IoT

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

If you’re a manufacturer, OEM, or in a process industry, the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can help you boost your production efficiency, quality, flexibility, and visibility to higher levels than ever, while responding to customer requests and market opportunities much faster.

Learn how to get started in a lively one-hour webinar with Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS), respective world leaders in cloud and automation technologies.

They will cut through all the IIoT hype and get specific: You’ll learn how advanced sensor, automation, and cloud technologies can combine to help you take advantage of advanced analytics and machine learning. And they will give you insights to:

How to benefit from open IIoT platforms in terms of connectivity and custom app development and an ecosystem of apps

The latest on cloud compute power, scalable dynamic storage, and content delivery

Examples of successful applications using the Siemens MindSphere open cloud-based operating system for IoT on AWS

How you can get started with little cost and risk and scale fast

Register

Tim Wormus, VP IIoT Strategy and Implementation Americas, Siemens

Tim is a leader in the intelligent application of analytics technologies, including the open cloud based operating system for the IoT MindSphere. He has held development and market facing roles at Genedata, Inc., Tibco Spotfire, Perkin Elmer, and H2O.ai. Today, he acts in a leadership role for Siemens as VP for IIoT Strategy and Implementation in the Americas. His team is revolutionizing how companies do business. Tim and his team work with customers and partners to help identify how to apply the appropriate technology solution to the challenges specific to their industry, size and corporate goals, in order for them to best achieve tangible returns.

Tom “Elvis” Jones, Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services

Tom spends his time focusing on the complex challenges of strategic partners in the Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing space. His career has spanned both the hardware and software sides of the house, including work at Red Hat, Transmeta, and Pratt & Whitney, giving Tom an extremely broad technical experience across multiple industries and verticals. He is a whitepaper author, a patent holder, a training material builder, a DevOps expert, an active Maker, a mountain biker, and above all, a passionate technologist. He has been known to go far out of his way for pinball and fondly recalls playing "Adventure" on an ADDS Viewpoint ASCII terminal.

Speakers

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us