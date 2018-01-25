Webinar: A CEO’s Story: How the Cloud Helped Me Drive Digital Transformation

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Manufacturing executives always talk about Digital Transformation, but how do you get past the talk and planning actually make it happen – and more importantly, effect real change in your business? Join us February 20 when Jan Meise, CEO of AMS Technologies, and Bruce Richardson, Chief Strategy Officer at Salesforce, as they discuss how the cloud helps AMS and other manufacturing companies create new customer-centric business models, boost employee productivity and increase customer transparency.

Richardson is a former AMR analyst who leads Salesforce’s manufacturing strategy and works closely with Fortune 1000 CEOs. He will highlight the key challenges he hears from manufacturing executives, key trends in manufacturing for 2018, and how a customer-centric cloud strategy can help make digital transformation easier for companies like yours.

Meise will discuss how AMS used cloud technologies to transform from a component distributor to a customer-first solutions provider. He will also explain how the company’s engineers, sales, and operations teams collaborate more easily using the cloud to deliver the perfect product for their customers. Learn how AMS achieved some amazing results such as:

Improved Engineering Collaboration , including a 500% increase in engineering throughput

, including a 500% increase in engineering throughput Greater Customer Transparency , such as real-time access to engineering updates and progress tracking

, such as real-time access to engineering updates and progress tracking Better Insights into Customers, all product, customer, service and sales information in a single Salesforce deployment

Speakers

Bruce Richardson, Chief Enterprise Strategist, Salesforce

Bruce Richardson joined Salesforce in October 2011 as the company’s first Chief Enterprise Strategist. He is currently part of the Market Strategy team inside the product development organization where he focuses on new opportunities outside of the traditional CRM markets, including ERP, supply chain management, and product lifecycle management. Before joining this team, Bruce was responsible for the Retail and Consumer Goods verticals as part of the nascent Salesforce Industries group. Prior to that he managed the CIO Advisors program and the Ignite team. The latter helps customers dream up and create new products, services, and business processes. Before joining Salesforce, Bruce was the Chief Strategy Officer at Infor, a $3B software company best known for its acquisitions in the enterprise applications market. He graduated with Honors from Boston College.

Jan Meise, CEO, AMS Technologies

Jan Meise joined AMS Technologies as Chief Sales Officer in 2010 and is responsible for all sales and marketing activities in Europe. Before joining the company he worked 9 years for Finisar Corporation in sales and marketing management responsible for establishing a presence in new territories and new markets. Prior to Finisar he held various marketing positions with QuickLogic and Future Electronics. Jan studied Electrical Engineering at Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany.

Miguel Tam, VP Marketing, Propel

Miguel Tam has successfully launched new products at companies like Apttus, Oracle, CA/Niku and i2. He brings over two decades of experience as a marketing executive in product marketing, corporate marketing and sales enablement. Miguel has an industrial design degree from Stanford and an MBA from UC Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

