Webinar: Closed Loop Quality for the Digital Enterprise

Manufacturers know that standing pat in operations is a slow path to irrelevancy.

To keep your company on the path to profitability, future-proof quality systems must work collaboratively with your other critical business systems, to help you deal with the increased demand to manufacture better quality products, be flexible to respond to market changes and increase your profitability.

Future-proof quality systems help you challenge these demands by supporting and promoting industry standards such as AITF 16949, ISO 9001:2008 and promoting industry focus groups such as AIAG and VDA. All manufacturers -- in particular large automotive suppliers, transportation companies, heavy equipment manufacturers and aerospace companies -- require global quality systems to increase their overall manufactured quality of their goods.

Join us December 19th as we take you through the digital journey and address key features that explain how to help your company align with industry trends like Industry 4.0, Digital Manufacturing, Smart Manufacturing and the Digital Thread.

Topic we will cover include:

closed loop quality applications from Siemens PLM Software

how QMS links to other business applications (PLM, ERP, MRP and MES)

why it’s critical to use data libraries

the linkage between FMEA -> Control Plans -> Inspection Plans

linking NCMR to CAPA back to FMEA

Speaker

Daniel Schmitt, Portfolio Development Executive, Siemens PLM Software

Mr. Schmitt has worked in the quality software industry for 10 years and has helped multiple large Tier-N suppliers and manufacturing companies implement QMS solutions globally. He has worked with companies like DANA, F-M and BMW to implement this quality solution. Mr. Schmitt holds and Executive MS from Florida International University.

