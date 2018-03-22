Webinar: Why Forward-Thinking Companies are Moving to the IIot and Leaving Their Legacy ERP Systems Behind

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018

As the move to cloud-based enterprise systems accelerates, some companies re having trepidations about migrating their ERP systems to the cloud. After all, there’s a lot of sunk investment, resources, and history tied up in this legacy system.

And even when the benefits of Cloud ERP are clear, the uncertainty around the cost, disruption, and timetable are sure to make executives leery.

However, there’s much more to cloud-based enterprise systems than reducing IT footprint. In the era of the Industrial Internet of Things, Cloud ERP matters more than ever.

IIoT provides manufacturing companies an unprecedented level of visibility throughout the installed base and the supply chain. Cloud ERP serves as the hub of the enterprise’s digital thread, connecting IoT devices, enterprise processes, and product lifecycle activities into a unified data stream and advanced analytics that drives higher level of process optimization across the enterprise.

In this webinar you will learn:

Why Cloud ERP is gaining traction

Cloud ERP as the hub of the enterprise’s digital thread

The role of cloud ERP in getting value from the Industrial Internet of Things

