Webinar: Why Forward-Thinking Companies are Moving to the IIot and Leaving Their Legacy ERP Systems Behind

An April 26 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Rootstock Software

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free 

Description

As the move to cloud-based enterprise systems accelerates, some companies re having trepidations about migrating their ERP systems to the cloud.  After all, there’s a lot of sunk investment, resources, and history tied up in this legacy system.

And even when the benefits of Cloud ERP are clear, the uncertainty around the cost, disruption, and timetable are sure to make executives leery.

However, there’s much more to cloud-based enterprise systems than reducing IT footprint. In the era of the Industrial Internet of Things, Cloud ERP matters more than ever.

IIoT provides manufacturing companies an unprecedented level of visibility throughout the installed base and the supply chain. Cloud ERP serves as the hub of the enterprise’s digital thread, connecting IoT devices, enterprise processes, and product lifecycle activities into a unified data stream and advanced analytics that drives higher level of process optimization across the enterprise.

In this webinar you will learn:

  • Why Cloud ERP is gaining traction
  • Cloud ERP as the hub of the enterprise’s digital thread
  • The role of cloud ERP in getting value from the Industrial Internet of Things

TAGS: Technology and IIoT IIoT Digital Tools Emerging Technologies
