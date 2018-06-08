Webinar: Manufacturing in the Age of the Customer: How Cloud Technologies Drive Digital Transformation

Date: Thursday, July 19, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Featured Speakers

Tony Kratovil, Industry Senior Director for Automotive & Manufacturing, Salesforce

Ray Hein, CEO and Co-Founder, Propel

Dave Stephens, Chief Customer Officer, Rootstock

Description

This webinar features industry veterans discussing how cloud solutions are helping industrial manufacturers with digital transformation, Industry 4.0, and manufacturing best practices. If you want to better understand what your peers are doing to drive innovation, customer loyalty and manufacturing excellence, make sure you sign up for the webinar below.

Executives from technology leaders Salesforce, Propel and Rootstock will share how today’s most innovative companies are rethinking how they deliver products to the market. The webinar speakers will share their experiences on:

How to be faster and more responsive with product design and delivery, even while engaging with a broader set of stakeholders

How to improve product success by focusing on the customer experience

How to use the latest technologies to keep up with fast-changing business requirements

Register

Speakers

Tony Kratovil, Industry Senior Director for Automotive & Manufacturing, Salesforce

Tony Kratovil is a Senior Director within Salesforce's Industry team and focuses on customer and product strategy for Manufacturing and Automotive. As part of his role, he is tasked with helping clients understand the process, architecture, and value of Salesforce solutions within the context of Manufacturing Organizations. Prior to his role at Salesforce, Tony spent over 20 years in software and consulting roles focused on complex customer, operational, and supply chain transformation initiatives for global manufacturing customers.

Ray Hein, CEO and Cofounder, Propel

Ray is a SaaS veteran with 20+ years of PLM, development and product launch experience in both hardware and enterprise software organizations. Ray has held multiple executive positions at companies such as Agile Software, Apttus, Vendavo and Centric Software.

Dave Stephens, Chief Revenue Officer, Rootstock

As the Chief Revenue Officer, Dave provides strategic direction for all revenue channels, customer acquisition, solution architecture and services activities for Rootstock Software. Mr. Stephans has more than 25 years of manufacturing and technology experience, and has held numerous senior management positions with firms such as Baan Supply Chain Solutions, i2 Technologies, and Relevant.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us