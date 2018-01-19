Webinar: Best Practices for Data-driven Maintenance Decisions

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

As you continually seek to improve your manufacturing operations, elevating your maintenance team to excellence is a process that involves a variety of best practices. With what seems to be an infinite array of improvement paths, how can you get started?

Before you jump into implementation, successful processes begin with discussing which metrics are the most important for your organization – but that’s just the first step. You need to follow up your objectives with tracking and measuring data while making sure that your goals align with industry best practices. It may sound like a lot of work, but with a few guiding principles it’s easier than you think.

Join us for a February 15 webinar with Senior Manufacturing Advisor Paul Lachance who will cover data best practices that will create the most impactful improvements with manufacturing operations like yours. He will discuss a variety of metrics that maintenance teams should measure, what your goals should be and what they mean to your organization as a whole.

The questions we’ll answer include:

What metrics should I track?

What are the best practices I need to keep in mind?

How do I get started?

Listen to Q&A with Wayne L. Glass, Maintenance Manager of Gillibrand Industrial Sands, to learn how they are getting started with their PM plans and why they chose to implement a CMMS.

Register

&lt;iframe src="http://pages.industryweek.com/IW_Promo_DudeSolutions_DataDriven_WS_JR_011918" frameborder="0"&gt;&lt;/iframe&gt;

Speaker

Paul Lachance, Senior Manufacturing Advisor, Dude Solutions

Paul Lachance has spent his entire career devoted to optimizing maintenance teams by enabling data-driven decisions and actionable insights. He wrote his first CMMS system in 2004 and has since spent his professional career designing and directing CMMS and EAM systems. A regular speaker at national tradeshows, he’s been featured at IMTS, Fabtech and SMRP as well as several industry magazines. He currently serves as the Senior Manufacturing Advisor for Dude Solutions.

Wayne Glass, Maintenance Manager, Gillibrand Industrial Sands, Inc.

Wayne L. Glass serves as the Maintenance Manager at Gillibrand Industrial Sands, a 60 year old family owned and operated mining company. He is a retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer Three with 25 years of military maintenance and logistics experience as well as 12 years of experience in mine maintenance management.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us