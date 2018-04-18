Webinar: Managing Demographic Change – Risks and Opportunities for Industry

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

As a generation of workers retire, companies are struggling to capture and transfer their knowledge and experience. Additionally, many have had challenges integrating the new generation of workers, both from a cultural and risk awareness standpoint.

What can companies do to retain critically important institutional knowledge among older workers about to retire and pass it along to current and new employees to reduce the organization’s risk exposure and improve performance? What processes and systems need to be modified to capture the attention of this new group of employees?

During this webinar, the speakers will discuss the greatest challenges our clients are faced with and the opportunities related to demographic change and share 4 critical components to managing this change.

Ward Metzler - Regional Market Leader – North America

Ward Metzler is from Thunder Bay, Ontario and is the Regional Market Leader for the Midwestern United States and Eastern Canada with DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS). Ward has a strong background in operations management of high hazard operations across a variety of DuPont operations. He has been a management consultant for the past 8 years. During that time, he has worked with clients in oil & gas, mining, transportation and the food industry.

Ward has worked with a multi-site oil & gas client to establish Process Safety Management standards and then implement them across 13 sites. Ward has a deep understanding of safety management systems and excels at working with clients who desire to take the next step to improve safety performance. He has also had the opportunity to provide construction safety expertise to an oil & gas megaproject.

Ward has a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Ward and his wife have 4 children ranging from 16 to 26 years of age that seem to consume most of their spare time. Ward is an avid sports fan and follows the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays closely.

Rich Eagles, Principal, DuPont

Rich provides strategic guidance, thought leadership and oversight to the team of DuPont resources delivering strategic insights to clients worldwide. He provides senior level quality assurance, subject matter expertise and relationship management to Dupont’s wide client base.

Rich has more than 20 years of experience helping clients solve their most challenging issues in areas affecting their operations, assets and people. He has served clients across numerous industries including chemicals, energy & utilities, manufacturing, high technology, food and beverage, healthcare and retail. Rich provides deep capabilities in problem solving and a data-driven approach to producing pragmatic customer insights. Rich is a regular public speaker and presenter.

Prior to joining DuPont Rich was a Senior Manager in Deloitte’s Strategy and Operations practice serving numerous Fortune 500 companies across a broad spectrum of challenges. His experience has included running global surveys for Deloitte Research, delivering market backed strategies to improve profitability and improve efficiencies, and developing human capital strategies to inspire, motivate, train, and effect sustainable change.

