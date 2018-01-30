Webinar: Are You Ready for Digital Transformation?

Date: Thursday, March 8, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Nearly every manufacturer either has or is developing a Digital Transformation strategy. And yet, recent research shows that progress toward the strategy is at varying stages. Learn what other manufacturing companies are doing to transform their businesses, understand their challenges, and discover how your journey compares to others.

On this webinar you’ll learn:

Why it’s important to have a strategy for digital transformation

How your company’s investments, technologies, culture, and processes match up to others

What the common obstacles are to success with digital transformation

Ways specific technologies may benefit your company

Things you can do to help ensure your organization is ready

If your goal is to move into the future with confidence you can keep up with what your customers want, please join this conversation!

Speakers

Julie Fraser, Principal, Iyno Advisors Inc.

Fraser has a passion for production business as an engine for good. Founder and Principal of Iyno Advisors Inc., she has researched and written hundreds of reports, papers, presentations and blog posts explaining how software can improve business outcomes in production companies and their supply chain partners. Prior companies include Cambashi, Baan, and AMR Research (now Gartner). Fraser is a certified Conscious Business Change Agent and a lifetime member of MESA International.

John Barcus, VP, Industry Solutions, Manufacturing Industries, Oracle

John Barcus is Vice President responsible for the Oracle Global Manufacturing Industries. The Manufacturing Industries Solutions Group works globally with customers, partners, and within Oracle to refine industry strategy and build industry solutions that support the Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, and High Tech industries.

John has been with Oracle for over 20 years, 8 of which were in consulting working with customers to manage large global ERP and advanced planning projects. John brings to companies a strong manufacturing, supply chain, and industry background. His implementation and business experiences help customers to use technology to solve business issues, gain competitive advantage, and to the adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of the digital age. John has been a frequent speaker at industry events.

Prior to coming to Oracle, John worked within the industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and high tech industries in a variety of roles including; Sales, Materials Manager, Purchasing Manager, Manufacturing Manager, and Inventory & Control Manager. He has an MBA from Pepperdine University, and an Operations Management Degree from Cal State Fullerton.

