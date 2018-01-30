Webinar: Beating Back the Challenges of Digital Transformation to Win

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Industrial manufacturing companies are innovating and changing the way they work. In addition to improving manufacturing and asset management within the four walls of the digital factory, savvy industrial manufacturers are digitizing the supply chain and service operations and increasing integration with customers and suppliers. Real-time insights into product performance and process data fuel cross-functional collaboration; sensors in equipment alert before abnormalities lead to a breakdown; 3D printing creates new opportunities for spare part and inventory management; and realtime information from suppliers and customers facilitates forecasting and improves production planning.

These innovations also usher in new challenges. This webinar delivers insights to help executives beat back the challenges of digital transformation to win. Hear about lessons learned and best practices in the core digital building blocks: Strategy, technology, operations, people, and security.

Strategy: It’s difficult not to leap at innovations, but many digital transformations disintegrate into digital disasters if you take a technology-first approach without first defining your digital strategy. Before investing in new technologies, consider your digital maturity and set clear objectives. Evaluate customer needs within the context of their business strategies and core capabilities. Prioritize around efforts that will drive the greatest value, and ensure these align with your strategy.

Technology: Successful industrial companies require highly specific capabilities like APM, digital factories, supply chain optimization, and field services optimization. They need digital platforms that are designed from the ground up to handle the unique rigors of asset-intensive companies. The industry’s first-movers are turning to cloud-based platforms designed specifically for the industrial internet to serve as the foundation of scalable enterprise solutions.

Operations: As innovations garner a great deal of attention, the question becomes: “How can we leverage the same enablers to customize, produce, and deliver our products faster and more efficiently than our competitors?” In a digital economy where customers increasingly demand speed, flexibility, and customization, this view is now essential. Customer loyalty is waning, as technology companies raise the bar. Smart digital operations are requiring vastly different approaches.

People: As manufacturers invest in digitization, they still need people to work alongside robots. As obvious as that seems, many companies miss it, and that means they miss one of the most powerful ways to influence the success of their digital labor program.

Security: Disruptions to the flow of information among connected devices, physical interference with equipment, and unauthorized access to sensitive consumer information can do significant damage to a companies’ operations, infrastructure, and reputation. Yet few organizations have implemented an IoT cybersecurity program. The stakes are too high to ignore this challenge.

The first movers who are already transforming their digital enterprise are beating back the challenges around the core building blocks. Join this webinar on February 27 to hear case studies and proven practices to transform to smart factories and products.

Speakers



Steve Pillsbury, PwC Digital Operations Leader

Steve is the digital operations leader at PwC, leading operations and strategy engagements for manufacturers. His team helps manufacturers define and execute strategies to modernize their operations through digital/IIoT enablement, including digital factories, connected supply chains, new manufacturing methods, connected field services, and the full digitization of product development. Steve has worked with IIoT sellers to help them develop innovations that address the outcomes manufacturers seek, and has worked with IIoT buyers to help them define the art of the possible and incorporate digital capabilities into their operations.

