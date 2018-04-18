Webinar: Your Workforce: The Missing Link to Successful Digital Transformation

Date: Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Description

The time for Digital Transformation is now – 62% of companies either have a strategy in place or are developing one. Manufacturers are embracing disruptive digital technologies as part of their Industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing initiatives. These early adopters are leveraging advanced analytics and performance dashboards to energize production and customer response.

A recent survey reveals that manufacturers are now looking beyond their initial focus on technology and its implementation to the missing piece in the digital transformation puzzle – engaged employees.

During this webinar, we will discuss insights from our Digital Transformation survey that include:

Expected benefits of Digital Transformation, topped by productivity and the ability to respond to requests, changes and customization;

The barriers to implementing Digital Transformation initiatives, where workforce skills and resources came in second at 43%;

How companies expect employee-enablement technologies such as data-driven performance insights and KPI dashboards to improve efficiency, decision-making and employee engagement;

How vital it is to invest in skills, performance and management training to prepare the workforce for future business changes.

Hear what leaders are doing to support their workforce as an integral part of successful Digital Transformation. And learn how an involved workforce results in improved efficiency, as well as increased employee engagement, faster response to customer requests and better decisions.

Speakers

Lisa Henriott, Senior Analyst, Iyno Advisors, Inc.

With over 25 years experience in supply chain and manufacturing solutions, Lisa Henriott is passionate about researching new trends and technologies and guiding companies on how to leverage these capabilities. As an industry advisor and researcher she has led projects with over 75 firms focused on industries ranging from manufacturing to retail to healthcare and utilities. Earlier in her career, Henriott’s tenure at supply chain and enterprise software companies included management responsibility for product marketing, marketing communications, sales, and business development.

Henriott holds a BBA in marketing from the University of Georgia and a MS in marketing from Ga. State University. She has previously been on the Board of Directors for TAG’s Supply Chain and Logistics Society, on the Board of Advisors for two early stage software companies, and a Board member for the Atlanta Electronic Commerce Forum (AECF).

Kylene Zenk, Director, Industry Marketing, Kronos

Kylene Zenk, Director, Industry Marketing, leads awareness building efforts and go-to-market strategy execution for the manufacturing market at Kronos Incorporated, a global provider of workforce management and human capital management software solutions. Her primary focus is educating manufacturing organizations about the role of effective labor management in improving employee engagement and organizational performance. She is also responsible for partnering across sales, services, product development, and customer support to achieve sales growth and customer satisfaction goals.

Prior to joining Kronos in 2007, Zenk worked at Capital One Financial Corporation in operations, sales training, and marketing roles. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Zenk is also a member of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence, and the Society for Human Resource Management.

