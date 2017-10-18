Webinar: Engaging Leaders to Effectively Manage Risk

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017

A global Operational Risk Management survey fielded by DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) in August 2017 revealed that 90 percent of respondents felt that leadership commitment was important to managing risk. Yet less than 40 percent of those respondents felt the leadership in their organization was effective in this area.

DSS will take a deep dive into this finding and the importance of leaders in engaging employees, aligning with the workforce and taking accountability for risk.

Gain commitment from leaders on prioritizing risk

Align employees from leadership to the front-line

Influence leaders to take accountability for risk

Nicholas Bahr, Global Practice Leader, Operational Risk Management, DuPont Sustainable Solutions



Nicholas Bahr is the Global Practice Leader for Operational Risk Management at DuPont Sustainable Solutions. In this role, he and his global team help clients identify, prioritize and reduce risk throughout their operations. He over 30 years’ experience and is an internationally recognized thought leader and expert in operational and enterprise risk management, process safety, resiliency, system safety and security. He has experience in business expansion and start-up for global operations, as well as local/regional expansion in Europe, Middle East, South America, North America and Australia. He as worked extensively with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) leading safety and reliability teams that designed, built, tested and flew satellites and space probes. He is the author of the book System Safety Engineering and Risk Assessment which is used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as their aviation system safety model.

Lawrence Short, Solutions Architect / Consultant, DuPont Sustainable Solutions



Lawrence Short joined DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) in 2011 with a background in sales, business development, and product / project management of learning & development and training solutions across diverse industry sectors, including Oil & Gas, Energy, Utilities, and more. He has experience in learning program assessment, strategy development, and execution, as well as vast expertise in online/virtual learning and competency verification in Academia, which he draws upon when working with clients. He has extensive experience overseeing teams consisting of subject matter experts, cross-functional client teams, business development managers, project managers, instructional designers, and multi-media production, while working on-the-ground with clients to bring the best solution to life.

