Webinar: What is Manufacturing in the Experience Economy?

A November 30 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Dassault Systemes

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Consumers demand more from products and services. They want them better, cheaper and customized for personalized experiences. To respond, businesses must be faster, more integrated and more agile than ever. With enterprise-wide digitalization and innovative manufacturing technologies, companies and consumers can shape their value network.

Responding to this consumer demand for personalization, businesses in the Age of Experience are ushering in a revolution of manufacturing innovation, transforming from mass production to mass personalization "Order of One-My Order." Manufacturing today requires:

  • Enabling new business models
  • Improving speed and agility with real-time learning and decision support
  • Defining the value network and connecting value streams end-to-end from ideation through manufacturing to ownership
  • Empowering collaboration and augmenting human creativity 

Join this webinar to:

  • Explore manufacturing trends and how companies are transforming
  • Discuss the challenges that come with doing business in the Experience Economy
  • Learn about new technologies being used in today’s manufacturing

