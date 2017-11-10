Webinar: What is Manufacturing in the Experience Economy?

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Consumers demand more from products and services. They want them better, cheaper and customized for personalized experiences. To respond, businesses must be faster, more integrated and more agile than ever. With enterprise-wide digitalization and innovative manufacturing technologies, companies and consumers can shape their value network.

Responding to this consumer demand for personalization, businesses in the Age of Experience are ushering in a revolution of manufacturing innovation, transforming from mass production to mass personalization "Order of One-My Order." Manufacturing today requires:

Enabling new business models

Improving speed and agility with real-time learning and decision support

Defining the value network and connecting value streams end-to-end from ideation through manufacturing to ownership

Empowering collaboration and augmenting human creativity

Join this webinar to:

Explore manufacturing trends and how companies are transforming

Discuss the challenges that come with doing business in the Experience Economy

Learn about new technologies being used in today’s manufacturing

Register

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us