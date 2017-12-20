Webinar: Case Study: How Aggreko Took Field Service to the Next Level

Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Many manufacturers have visibility into the use of their resources on their own property, but what happens when employees operate off site can be tenuous at best. World-class operation of field service management enables both more efficient resource utilization and delighted customers.

Join us on January 16 to understand field service growth and what is driving servitization as well as other field service trends such as preventative and predictive AI; field service and the digital thread; and field service and digital twin.

Hear directly from Aggreko, a supplier and manufacturer of power generation and temperature control equipment, how they surmounted their lack of insight into field utilization, scheduling and spares availability, which increased costs and degraded repair rates and customer satisfaction to turn both of their pain points into success stories.

Join experts from Salesforce and Capgemini along with Aggreko to learn how to develop and operate an end-to-end solution with improved customer experience and optimized service operations at lower costs.

Join us at this webinar to learn about:

Explosive growth and critical field service trends

How Aggreko used field service to improve performance and customer satisfaction

How Field Service Lightning Accelerator compliments Service Cloud & drives service innovation

Speakers

Bill Donlan, Salesforce Service Line Leader, Capgemini

Robert Wyroski, Continuous Improvement Lead - Services, Aggreko

