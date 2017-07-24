Webinar: How to Improve Your First Time Right Metrics

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

How your MES can predict and prevent quality issues

The benefits of making your products right the first time are clear: higher productivity, improved on-time shipment performance, combined with less rework, materials, overtime, scrap, and other costs. You have implemented consistent quality processes and applications such as enterprise resource planning and quality management systems. Still, your First Time Right (FTR) metrics might trail your competition’s or be as good as you know they can be. You need to “execute” quality, not just plan and manage it. What your enterprise needs is an integrated, adaptable MES to predict and prevent quality issues before they happen.

Making quality happen means getting off the top floor and moving onto the shop floor. It means enforcing your best practice quality processes consistently at all your sites for all operations. It means giving your operators the right tools and information to do their job correctly. It means integrating your systems with plant floor equipment to capture and analyze all the data that impacts your product quality.

Join us on August 29 for a webinar where we will illustrate how to make a quick, step-level increase in your First Time Right metrics and then establish a foundation for continuous improvement. Topics we will discuss include:

Data collection of quality drivers using Internet of Things (IoT) and other technologies

“Edge” analytics tools that learn how to predict quality trends and issues before they result in out-of-specification results

Actionable intelligence that automatically performs certain corrective actions in real time (where applicable)

Drill-down analytics to perform root cause analysis and update

Visualization tools to see your quality performance, predict future issues, and show you how to address them now

Error proofing technologies to assist poka-yoke business processes

Validation of operator certification and training at each station

First Piece Inspection to validate quality performance at the start of each shift and/or order

Defect identification, entry, and remediation that is quick, easy-to-use, and accurate

Speaker

Andrea Molinari, Business Development MOM Alliance, Americas, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Andrea Molinari joined the MOM Alliances team at Siemens PL since its inception. During his 30+ years he has played several roles with growing responsibilities in the Siemens PL organization for MOM, serving as MOM Process Industry Pre-Sales, Delivery and Program manager. He is currently part of the MEAC (MOM Expertise Alliance Center) organization responsible for MOM Alliances Practice Development. He has a 20+ years background in MOM. Andrea has earned a Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Genoa. He is currently based in Chicago, IL.