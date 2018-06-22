Menu
Webinar: What’s all the Hype about Generative Design?

A July 25 IndustryWeek and Machine Design-hosted webinar, sponsored by Autodesk

Date: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Generative design mimics nature’s evolutionary approach to design. Designers and engineers input design goals -- along with parameters such as materials, manufacturing methods, and cost constraints -- and generative design technology explores all the possible permutations of a solution, quickly generating design alternatives. You choose the design that best fits your needs.

Learn how some of the world’s most innovative companies are using generative design with additive manufacturing to solve engineering challenges and come up with design solutions that the human mind could never conceive.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

