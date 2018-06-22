Webinar: What’s all the Hype about Generative Design?

Date: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Generative design mimics nature’s evolutionary approach to design. Designers and engineers input design goals -- along with parameters such as materials, manufacturing methods, and cost constraints -- and generative design technology explores all the possible permutations of a solution, quickly generating design alternatives. You choose the design that best fits your needs.

Learn how some of the world’s most innovative companies are using generative design with additive manufacturing to solve engineering challenges and come up with design solutions that the human mind could never conceive.

Register

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us