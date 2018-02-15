Webinar: A Systems Thinking Approach to IIoT

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

As noted in Garry Kasparov’s most recent book, a good team + a good computer will consistently beat having only a great computer or a grandmaster. The same is true for manufacturers looking to compete in the new world of Industry 4.0, and the wave of technologies being introduced as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Your competitive edge resides not in any of the individual IIoT technologies (AR, additive manufacturing, edge computing, platforms, advanced analytics, ubiquitous sensors), but in how these IIoT technologies can be “strung together” to produce a development and delivery cycle with a shorter time constant than your competition.

The winning companies will not simply be those who purchase the best or the most technology, but those who can iteratively integrate it into their current systems in a way that incrementally improves cash flow, reduces cycle time, and minimizes downside risk through many, small steps and continuous learning in between.

In other words, the companies with the best problem solvers will win. In this view, new technologies will enable our employees to solve new classes of problems more quickly, with deeper visibility into the entire supply chain. Join us March 13 where we will:

Review the 5 key technologies of the IIoT

Discuss the concept of the “hidden factory,” and how the IIoT will help companies better address this classic, systemic problem inherent in all systems

and how the IIoT will help companies better address this classic, systemic problem inherent in all systems Show how the IIoT can be used to re-invigorate your Lean and Six Sigma efforts to produce a new level of synchronization and performance

efforts to produce a new level of synchronization and performance Provide examples of companies “winning” the problem-solving game in the age of IIoT, and how they are building dynamic competitive advantage within their supply chains

Register

Speaker

Dr. John F. Carrier, Senior Lecturer, System Dynamics Group, MIT Sloan School of Management

Dr. John F. Carrier is a Senior Lecturer in the System Dynamics Group at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He has spent over 25 years diagnosing and eliminating hidden factories in the oil & gas, petrochemical, discrete manufacturing, and research laboratory facilities, saving these organizations hundreds of millions of dollars while reducing operating risk. He also works with companies to successfully integrate the technology of the Industrial Internet of Things into their existing organization, with a distinct focus on developing front line leaders in the culture of improvement.

He currently runs a popular MIT Executive Education course on Implementing IIoT through Continuous Improvement Leadership (https://tinyurl.com/yafmbdqe). He also co-teaches an MBA course with Professor John DC Little (Little’s Law).

Dr. Carrier holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan, an ScD in Control Systems from MIT, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us