Webinar: Digital Transformation for Industrial Control: 6 Things You Need to Know

Your manufacturing control systems are the heart of your operations, and their top functioning can be the difference between your business thriving, or just merely surviving. How do you ensure your systems will perform how they need to, while controlling costs, as equipment starts to reach obsolescence?

Many businesses are looking to software to provide innovation and cost savings. Whether you are simply trying to better understand the “Digital Transformation” and how it might improve your control systems, or you are on the forefront of Industry 4.0 it’s important that you understand what factors to consider when evaluating which software is right for you. You must know how to address some fundamental challenges affecting any control system.

The infrastructure you deploy provides the foundation for your manufacturing success going forward. It’s critical to select the best solution for your needs at the outset. Join us January 23 as we explore the 6 critical requirements you need to consider.

Reliability

Management

Performance

Scalability

Security

Open standards

Why to Consider Virtualization

Virtualization overcomes key limitations of legacy control systems and provides the foundation for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Control functions that were previously implemented in dedicated hardware can be virtualized and consolidated onto commodity off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, which not only leverages the most advanced silicon technology, but also reduces capital expenditure, lowers operating costs and maximizes efficiency. These business benefits apply to a variety of industrial sectors including energy, healthcare, smart buildings and manufacturing.

You will also see a demonstration of the features of Wind River’s market leading virtualization platform, Titanium Control and show how it meets these requirements. Titanium Control is a secure, on-premise cloud infrastructure platform that ensures the uptime and performance needed for industrial control systems at any scale.

