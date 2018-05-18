Webinar: Leading Industry 4.0 for the Factory of the Future

Date: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

A framework for leadership to profit from digitalization of manufacturing with Frank Piller, RWTH Aachen University

Industrie 4.0 (I40) is one of the most significant agents of change of our current industrial system. The term (similar expressions are “Industrial Internet” or “Internet of Manufacturing”) refers to the implementation of cyber-physical systems along the entire value chain and a far-reaching digitalization of products and processes.

While the discussion of I40 often focuses on its underlying technologies and standards, this talk will discuss I40’s impact on corporate leadership and business model for the Factory of the Future. This calls for a systematic process for business model innovation. At the same time, digitalization demands a different decision making style.

Based on a multi-year study of topics, conducted in collaboration with more than 50 multinationals and technology leaders, Frank Piller’s talk will analyze I40 business model characteristics for manufacturing, provide an in-depth perspective of companies’ processes, structures and tools and derive upcoming practices as well as key competencies business model innovation in the course of I40. The talk will also cover the need for faster decision making in established organizations and recent approaches in companies addressing this demand.

Register

Speaker

Frank Piller, Professor of Technology Management, RWTH Aachen University

Prof. Frank Piller (@masscustom) is a professor of technology management at RWTH Aachen University, Germany's leading institute of technology and its national center for production engineering. At RWTH, he heads the Technology & Innovation Management Group and is the academic director of the Executive MBA program. His research interests include mass customization, managing disruptive innovation, and implications of new information technologies for new product development.

Frank Piller's recent research focuses on the need of established corporations to deal with disruptive business model innovations and supporting organizational structures and cultures, especially in the age of Industrie 4.0, Digital Transformation, and the Internet of Things. He serves as the Chairman of the largest German cross-industry network on "Business Model Innovation for Industrie 4.0", an initiative of more than 40 companies organized by VDI, the German Association of Engineers. In this and similar roles, Prof. Piller is involved in drafting the digital agenda of many European market leaders.

In addition to his academic endeavors, Frank has been engaged in several companies. Currently, he serves as a board member and active investor of doob AG, a pioneer in 3D printing and 3D modelling.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us