Webinar: Turning Innovation Talk Into Tangible Results

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

New business drivers are forcing the Consumer Product Formulated industry to rebuild and rethink every element of the business.



To survive and be successful, you need to leverage digitalization advantages using a strict interaction between the three steps of the value chain: Ideation, Realization and Utilization. Virtually every consumer product company is talking about innovation and digitalization. The challenge is turning the talk into tangible results.



Formulation is a critical component of your innovation process. The science involved in innovating formulas is getting increasingly sophisticated, with regulatory compliance is an integral piece of the intricate puzzle of transforming and orchestrating those new formulas. This entire process needs to be documented and managed judiciously.



To be successful and manage multiple products across your business you need a comprehensive and integrated set of capabilities that support formulated product design and the science behind it. The Digital Thread created throughout that experience contributes to the value stream by solving key problems such as:

Establishing accurate and detailed material specifications, as the cornerstone for any new product introduction or change process.

Managing different configurations of a formula and its recipe variations down to the factory floor.

Laboratory testing, both during the prototype and pilot stage as well as at the manufacturing sites, providing closed loop qualification information, vital quality data and test result for the research development and regulatory teams.

Understanding and managing the key factors driving businesses towards more control of their value chain, achieving sustainability and adopting best practices to meet regulations and the demands of the consumers

Using an integrated approach from Product & Process Design to Production Execution is the key to providing the necessary visibility and insight, to make the most informed and wise decisions not just for your company, but for future generations.



Join us on January 25 to learn more about compelling solutions for managing the formulation and development of new products for your business.

Register

Speaker



Kenneth Hall, PLM Consultant, Siemens PLM Software

Mr. Hall is on the consumer products and retail team. He has spent over 20 years focused on consumer product based PLM solutions for the formulated industry, more particularly for food and beverage companies. He is currently responsible for introducing PLM solutions in new opportunities and leveraging leading industry practices to help formulated based companies grow.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us