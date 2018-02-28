Webinar: Wrangling the Industrial IoT Ecosystem

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

From the edge to the enterprise, insights in how you can leverage the power of collaboration and avoid chaos in your IoT implementation.

From sensors and gateways to application and data analytics software and network and cloud services, every IoT application is made up of an ecosystem of hardware, software, and services that turn data into actionable information.

The challenge is that no single technology or service provider can go it alone in providing all the essential building blocks that go into an IoT solution.

And that means a well-thought-out approach to the integration of disparate elements and high degree of collaboration are crucial elements—integration between technologies, and systems, and collaboration among the organizations that bring their expertise and solutions to bear on a successful application.

In this virtual roundtable, we’re bringing together a diverse panel of experts representing different aspects of the IoT ecosystem to share their insights and practical advice on how you can effectively leverage the power of the ecosystem to develop and deploy your IoT application.

From the edge to the enterprise, insights in how you can leverage the power of collaboration and avoid chaos in your IoT implementation.

From sensors and gateways to application and data analytics software and network and cloud services, every IoT application is made up of an ecosystem of hardware, software, and services that turn data into actionable information.

The challenge is that no single technology or service provider can go it alone in providing all the essential building blocks that go into an IoT solution.

And that means a well-thought-out approach to the integration of disparate elements and high degree of collaboration are crucial elements—integration between technologies, and systems, and collaboration among the organizations that bring their expertise and solutions to bear on a successful application.

In this virtual roundtable, we’re bringing together a diverse panel of experts representing different aspects of the IoT ecosystem to share their insights and practical advice on how you can effectively leverage the power of the ecosystem to develop and deploy your IoT application.

They include:

Adebayo Onigbanjo, Senior Director, Business Operations Transport Intelligence, GE Transportation

Jason Mann, VP of IoT, SAS

Robert Gimeno, Managing Director – IoT, Accenture

Vikas Butaney, Vice President IoT Connectivity, Cisco

Wayne Irwin, Director - Internet of Things Group, Intel Corporation

Nadeem Asghar, Field CTO & VP Global Head of Partner Engineering, Hortonworks



You will learn:

Key considerations for selecting technologies and suppliers\

Insights into the interdependencies with the IoT ecosystem and how to achieve a high degree of collaboration among suppliers

When to consider bringing in a consultant or systems integrator for your IoT project

Register

Speakers

Adebayo Onigbanjo, Senior Director, Business Operations Transport Intelligence, GE Transportation

Adebayo Onigbanjo is the operating leader for the Transport Intelligence business for GE Transportation Digital Solutions. As operating leader, Adebayo juggles the tasks of monetizing the Transport Intelligence business by ensuring alignment between business strategy, go-to-market activities as well as product management, engineering, customer delivery, strategic partnerships and services. Transport Intelligence, a business within GE Transportation Digital Solutions that connects Transportation industry assets to deliver actionable outcomes and productivity for its customers in ways not previously possible.

A graduate of Brunel University with a MSc in Data Communications systems, Adebayo has since worked with Zebra Technologies as Director of marketing and strategy in the Chief Technology Office and board member of the Chicago IoT council focused on IoT technology framework, applications and monetization.

Jason Mann, VP of IoT, SAS



Jason Mann is responsible for growing IoT revenue and providing global focus, strategic direction and alignment across the SAS IoT analytics portfolio. He oversees the research and development, product management and marketing, and execution of the sell-through strategy across the portfolio. “With more than 20 billion connected things projected to be in use by 2020, the unbelievable volume of data that will be generated will require customers to do things differently,” said Mann. “My job is to empower R&D teams to innovate and create the forward-looking solutions that enable customers to seize the opportunity inherent in IoT, solve specific business challenges and capitalize on the insights mined from the data.”

Prior to his current position, Mann served as Director of Product Management for Industry Solutions and the Internet of Things where he set the strategic IoT direction for SAS. He was also responsible for product management of the manufacturing and supply chain, retail, energy, and health and life sciences industry solutions. Prior to that, he served as Manufacturing Industry Strategist where he led the internal and external positioning of SAS’ distinctive competence and value to the manufacturing industry. Before joining SAS in 2003, Mann worked at Nortel Networks for 10 years where he led the multiyear design and implementation of global manufacturing operations and order management systems. Mann received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University.

Robert Gimeno, Managing Director – IoT, Accenture



As a Digital Managing Director and Data Science Advisor, Robert Gimeno has a passion for Innovation Leadership with a solid experience in Supply Chain and Operations. He is focused on how IoT will change business models. Robert is an experienced advisor in Industrial and B2C for clients around the globe and a storytelling and design expert.

Vikas Butaney, Vice President IoT Connectivity, Cisco



Vikas partners closely with leading customers and integrators as they transform from product to a digital business using IoT technologies. Vikas has global responsibility for Strategy, Partnerships, and product roadmaps for Cisco IoT including Sensor Connectivity, Industrial Security, Edge Compute and Industrial Networking. Vikas works closely with Cisco’s leading IoT customers and GTM partners to drive IoT adoption and customer success.

Vikas has held leading positions in Cisco with broad product portfolio responsibilities including in Cisco’s Enterprise and Service Provider products and solutions, like Voice, Video, Wireless and Routing. Vikas has held leadership positions at MobileIron, Accelera Mobile Broadband, Verizon, and earned his M.S. in Electrical Engineering focusing on Optical and Data Communications from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA.

Wayne Irwin, Director - Internet of Things Group, Intel Corporation



Wayne is currently a Director in Intel’s Internet of Things (IOT) group in charge of developing the overall technology partner ecosystem for the IOT. He’s a customer centric and solution oriented Technology Executive with over 30 years of progressive global sales, operations and business management experience. He has a track record of successfully implementing organizational transformations and business growth to achieve measurable results. Through his leadership, his teams solve complex business issues with well architected solutions based on a combination of products, services, and software platforms. Throughout his career, Wayne has been involved in the evolution of technology and communications and continues to be engaged with its impacts on how people and businesses live and operate.

Prior to Intel, he served as Senior Vice President and GM of the Embedded and Connected Services division of Symphony Services, a global technology development and services company. In this role Wayne led global sales, development and delivery. Additionally his team was the catalyst for the strategic development of Symphony Services plan to grow both traditional embedded computing and entry into the new connected market of the IOT.

Previously, Wayne was President of the Americas division for Acision – the leader in providing SMS (text messaging) platforms to telecommunications operators. At Acision, Wayne led a 5X growth in revenues and profitability for the organization and successfully completed the largest strategic deal signed by the company. Wayne holds an MBA – finance from Xavier University and a BSBA in Marketing from Central Michigan University.

Nadeem Asghar, Field CTO & VP Global Head of Partner Engineering, Hortonworks

Mr. Nadeem Asghar is seasoned Technology Leader with over 20 years of diverse hands on CXO level (CTO, CDO, CIO, Chief Architect) experience. He is currently working as VP, Global Head of Technical Alliances and Field CTO at Hortonworks. Mr. Asghar is responsible for data science practice, management, strategic vision and direction of Global Field and Partner Engineering Team.

He is also responsible for technical alliances with over 2100 partners across IOT, AI, analytics, cognitive computing, Machine learning, Deep Learning, cloud, Blockchain, cyber security, BI, EDW optimization and other Big data and streaming solutions

Mr. Asghar has diverse expertise in architecting and managing global, large-scale enterprise level systems in the Financial Services, Banking, Capital Markets, Telecom, Media, Consulting, Startup and Technology industries.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us