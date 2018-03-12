Webinar: The Power of Context: Making IoT Relevant and Practical

Date: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

You’ve likely heard the basic premise behind the Internet of Things (IoT) and may even have your own projects in the works. But, do you know what separates data overload from data insight? It’s context. And, it’s easy to lose.

Listen to a panel of industry experts discuss how to walk the fine line between “data chaos” and data which is relevant, consumable, and can be turned into very practical applications. Learn how to tell the difference between “so what?” reports and “code red!” triggers which demand fast action—or even automated responses.

Make sure your IoT project truly drives results.

Register

Speakers

Mark Humphlett, Senior Director, Industry & Solution Strategy

With 20 years of experience in technology and 25+ years in the manufacturing and distribution industry, Mark Humphlett joined the Infor team through an acquisition in 2006. He previously led supply chain solutions marketing and served as a principal business consultant leading presales, solution design, and implementations for several software solutions. Mark also spent three years as the director of supply chain sales and business development in Europe. Prior to entering the technology industry, he held positions with Southern Alloy of America, a division of Metals USA, and Lockheed-Martin. Mark earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Kevin Price, Technical Product Evangelist & Strategist, Infor

For the last 20+ years Kevin has been globally responsible for Product Management, Product Marketing, and Strategy functions for the Infor EAM, Infor MP2, iProcure, Spear Technologies, and Energy Performance Management product families at Infor. He has been published in a number of industry journals and publications including Plant Services, Plant Engineering, BUSRide, Maintenance Online, and others.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us