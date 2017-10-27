Webinar: How to Slash Lifetime Operational Costs while Moving to Industry 4.0

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Manufacturers who haven’t spent much time exploring the concept of Industry 4.0 are likely to dismiss the term as mere marketing hype. But companies who have investigated the principles behind a smart factory realize this is an opportunity to significantly increase their revenues while at the same time slashing their operational costs. Are you moving with industry leaders or lagging behind?

Join us November 14 as we discuss the business implications of the Industry 4.0 trend, some of the challenges first adopters have faced in implementation, and diverse strategies for achieving a successful deployment of your cyber physical system.

With a focus on the critical infrastructure software that will be needed to run these new virtualized systems, the key questions we will answer in this webinar include:

Why is low latency computing so important and how does it impact CAPEX and OPEX?

High availability is a must-have for critical infrastructure, but how is it actually achieved?

What are some of the unique security risks and how do you mitigate them?

Speakers

