Webinar: Manufacturing Maturity Model: How to Harness Technology and Data to Maximize Profit in Discrete Manufacturing

Description

With all of the challenges manufacturers face, making enhancements to their production process shouldn’t be one too. Unfortunately, new technologies and strategies bring new obstacles. But with a roadmap and some helpful advice, these obstacles can become opportunities for manufacturers to create value from current industry-standard techniques and help set a vision for the future.

In this webinar, Leidos will present a manufacturing maturity model that helps guide manufacturers through the difficulties of merging new technologies and ideas with their existing discrete assembly processes. The discussion will include how to overcome common pitfalls as a manufacturer rises through the maturity model – gaining efficiency and maximizing profit each step of the way.

Join Leidos experts as they discuss:

Effective use of standardized work

Creating value from controlling the assembly process

Maximizing efficiency through flexible work

Blending design and manufacturing teams to make the best use of manufacturing assets

Speakers

Corey Stefanczak, Solution Architect, Leidos



Corey A. Stefanczak is a Solution Architect at Leidos specializing in real-time information systems for manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors. He focuses on helping clients unify their enterprise automation infrastructure to create value from their data and existing assets. He uses his 19 years of system integration and software development experience to help clients succeed by blending the right balance of culture, technology, and process.

Christopher Mikola, Program Manager, Leidos



Chris Mikola is a Program Manager and Software Engineer, leading a team of 18 engineers and interns. Chris is the Program Manager for the Leidos Assembly Management System (AMS) software package that was named a finalist for the Control Engineering 2016 Engineers' Choice Awards in the Software Applications category. He has been involved with the development of the Leidos AMS software since its inception in 1999 and throughout four major software revisions. Chris and his team are continually refining and improving the AMS to ensure it is viable, smart, and sustainable. In his 19 years with Leidos, he has gained a unique understanding of his clients’ businesses and works alongside them to accomplish their specific business goals. Chris possesses a B.S. in Computer Science from Oakland University.

