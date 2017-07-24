Webinar: Industry 4.0 – Manufacturing for the Next Generation

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time: 2:00pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Manufacturers like you have put significant effort and investment into improving your Product Engineering. Now the focus is on improving manufacturing to drive greater overall efficiency with limited resources, and fully integrated business processes. Product Engineering, however, comprises only a small part of your enterprise costs. The larger savings opportunities reside in the roughly 75% of your budget that represent manufacturing.

How can you improve your manufacturing to drive greater overall efficiency with limited resources, and fully integrated business processes?

With increased attention on digitalization, significant gains can be achieved by leveraging capabilities like Design for Manufacturing, Early Concept Planning, and more accurate and aligned Detailed Planning for production. How can you take these capabilities to the next level?

Join us August 17 for a discussion of the trends driving the manufacturing community, and how the complete “Digital Twin” of Product and Planning addresses these trends by shifting manufacturing earlier in the development cycle to generate faster, more accurate, and lower cost launches.

Some of the topics we will cover include:

Reducing cost-of-change and shorten time-to-launch by engaging DFM upfront

Improving quality utilizing integrated quality collaboration

Reducing problems at launch by virtually validating and optimizing all aspects of production early

Chris Weber, Portfolio Development Executive, Siemens PLM Software

Chris Weber primarily focused on the development of manufacturing solutions within the Digital Enterprise. In the last 31 years, he has spent the majority of his career focused on manufacturing solutions in multiple industries such as Automotive, A&D, and Machinery. From his early years of directly supporting the plant floor, to managing Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering groups, to providing consulting services, Weber has been able to merge his manufacturing process knowledge with his digital manufacturing knowledge to help develop business solutions for Siemens customers. He holds a patent for a lifecycle digital maturity assessment model which he co-developed.



Michael Walker, Portfolio Development Executive, Siemens PLM Software

Michael Walker has over 35 years of experience in the manufacturing domain. For the last 20 years, Michael has worked at Siemens, most recently as a PDE driving manufacturing solutions to address customer’s business needs in a range of industries including A&D, Automotive, High-Tech, and Heavy Machinery. Michael has also worked as a Solutions Consultant and SME for Siemens PLM manufacturing products, providing technical support for workshops and benchmarks, and engaging in strategic executive level activities. Prior to working at Siemens PLM, Michael worked for numerous manufacturing companies including Tool & Die and Pattern Shops.

Technical details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.