Webinar: Microlearning: The Best Kept Secret for Boosting Workforce Engagement and Performance

Microlearning is quickly emerging as a key way to increase workforce engagement, boost knowledge growth and ultimately change behavior. Proven to drive results, leading organizations are leveraging microlearning as a critical component of their operational excellence strategy—whether it’s to reduce safety incidents, deeply ingrain corporate values, or simply bring consistency from team to team and facility to facility. The best part? Organizations can incorporate microlearning without any interruption to production, and in a way that effortlessly supports a diverse workforce.

Join this webinar to learn:

What microlearning is (and isn’t)

5 ways microlearning is boosting frontline performance

Stories of real organizations that are using microlearning to drive significant business impact

Christine Tutssel, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Christine Tutssel is a co-founder of Axonify and Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, Christine manages Axonify’s international business, both direct and through reseller partners, and oversees Axonify’s strategic deals in North America.

With over 25 years of sales and sales management experience, Christine has helped leading manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics organizations engage their employees with a continuous and personalized learning experience that helps drive performance and deliver bottom-line business results.

Prior to Axonify, Christine assisted technology start-ups in building and executing their sales and go-to-market strategies. Previously, she was vice president of sales at Covarity, a software provider specializing in enterprise solutions for the banking industry. Before Covarity, Christine spent seven years at Descartes Systems Group, a leading provider of software and network based solutions for transportation and logistics, where she held a variety of sales and sales management roles.

