Webinar: Millennials will Inherit the Earth - “How to Master the Multigenerational Workforce”

Description

The millennial generation has become a hot topic for the manufacturing industry for two key reasons:

The industry is in desperate need of young, smart talent and is struggling with attracting and retaining millennials.

The rhetoric surrounding this generation is doing nothing to encourage a useful dialogue, but instead is pushing the generations further apart.

The simple fact is if we remove generational labels and the assumptions attached to them, it becomes a conversation about how to engage our teams in a way that inspires them to deliver their best and not one about arguing over differences.



Designed for leaders who see that attracting and retaining top talent is vital to their firm’s success, this webinar will get behind the labels and expose a common and powerful attribute that ties every generation together. In addition, the webinar will explore key distinctions about the millennial generation that will provide participants with a foundation for a more constructive dialogue between team members from different generations. Finally, we will address the environment, technology and tools that if provided, will allow millennials to thrive.



Attendees of this webinar will gain an understanding of:

A shared idea that holds all generations together

Powerful distinctions of the millennial generation that could be a source of innovation for your firm

The type of environment millennials need to flourish, including tools and technology

How to develop and mentor and integrate millennial team members

Speaker

Brent Robertson, Partner, Fathom

Brent works with leaders to design futures worth fighting for. A partner at Fathom, he champions an approach to strategic planning, employee engagement, leadership succession and market differentiation that prioritizes people and relationships. As a result, his clients don’t simply plan their futures, they bring them to life through the energy of organization-wide involvement in, and commitment to, generating valuable businesses that matter.

