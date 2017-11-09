Webinar: New Perspectives from the Cloud: ERP for the Modern Business

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Have you ever changed your vantage point to get a better view? Climbing to the top of a tower or hill can completely alter your understanding of what’s happening! Today, many manufacturers and distributors are doing just that by moving ERP to the cloud. It’s almost like those making decisions are themselves raised up — visibility and thus agility improve dramatically.

With an integrated enterprise suite in the cloud, companies often find they gain immediate insights and are able to shift their strategy and processes rapidly to seize opportunities and avoid problems. Join longtime industry software analyst Julie Fraser for a discussion about:

Why it’s the ability to turn on a dime that defines winners in the smart manufactured goods value chain

How cloud-based ERP enables greater visibility into both local and distributed operations

The business case for cloud-based ERP – hard and soft

Examples of how companies are gaining a strategic advantage with cloud-based ER

Come prepared with your questions. This session will deliver background from across manufacturing and distribution, and we’ll have time to focus on your questions and your experiences.

Speakers

Julie Fraser, Principal and President of Iyno Advisors, Inc.

Fraser has a passion for production business as an engine for good. Founder and Principal of Iyno Advisors Inc., she has researched and written hundreds of reports, papers, presentations and blog posts explaining how software can improve business outcomes in production companies and their supply chain partners. Prior companies include Cambashi, Baan, and AMR Research (now Gartner). Fraser is a certified Conscious Business Change Agent and a lifetime member of MESA International.

