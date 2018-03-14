Webinar: How the Internet of Things in Manufacturing Can Boost Asset Performance — and Returns

Date: Thursday, April 19, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

In manufacturing, four factors — speed, agility, quality, and reliability — typically decide winners from losers. But most of today’s plants are missing the secret to improving these areas: data. In fact, less than 5% of all data generated in manufacturing plants ever gets analyzed for insights, with little of that in real time. The industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can change all that, while helping plant operators boost asset performance and returns.

In this info-packed webinar, two of the world’s top experts on the IIoT and data science will offer you:

A fresh view on the value of connected devices and how to exploit their data

The skills and mindsets needed to reap a digital transformation’s benefits

What IIoT in manufacturing really means in practical terms, such as basic technologies, data analytics, integration, and application examples

How you can get started quickly with minimum cost, time, and no production disruptions

Speakers

Joe Barkai, International consultant, IIoT technologies, product lifecycle strategies

Today a consultant, speaker, author, and blogger, Joe Barkai was once vice president of research at IDC, one of the world’s top market research firms. He specializes in charting market strategies for a connected world: the Internet of Things; connected cars; innovation; and product lifecycles. He has more than 30 years of experience in helping organizations map out their product and market strategies. He’s been at the nexus of business and technology, consulting with hundreds of organizations across diverse industries, giving him a unique ability to “connect the dots” and clearly articulate the always-evolving business value of technology.

Jagannath Rao, Senior Vice President, Siemens Cloud Application Services

Jagannath Rao is responsible for the data-driven services business of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which includes MindSphere, the secure, cloud-based, open IoT operating system built for industry. His portfolio of responsibilities includes the widespread application of “Big Data” technologies in the realm of manufacturing, covering topics such as plant analytics, asset analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other digital services. He advises companies around the world how to best employ IIoT strategies and technologies.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

