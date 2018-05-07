Webinar: Next-Generation Distribution and Channel Management for Manufacturers

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Distribution, logistics and channel management are more challenging than ever, as globalization and digitization transform supply chains around the world. The competitive landscape is undergoing radical change, driven by omnichannel selling and buying habits and new customer expectations, from shopping to buying to delivery. Traditional sales and fulfillment practices — with inventory dedicated by channel and the movement of goods from dedicated stores and warehouses — are outdated and unable to keep up. Emerging trends include new modes of delivery (drones, delivery to vehicles, etc.) and multi-use locations (drop-off, pick-up, drive-through, store, and showroom combined), underpinned by new processes and workflows, new skills/talent, and technology-empowered intelligence.

In Next-Generation Distribution and Channel Management for Manufacturers, executives will learn what they need to survive and thrive from Manufacturing Performance Institute CEO John Brandt, including:

Which key performance metrics matter today vs. industry peers —to understand which strategies, best practices and new technologies are helping competitors to gain market advantage.

Which new trends and technologies are likely to reshape their distribution channels tomorrow.

How to strategize, invest, and manage differently for a more profitable future.

Don’t miss this chance to improve your company’s productivity and profitability!

Register

Speaker

John R. Brandt, CEO, The MPI Group

John R. Brandt, CEO and founder of The MPI Group, has devoted more than two decades to studying leadership in effective, purpose-driven organizations. An expert on how companies can adapt themselves to the realities of new markets, new corporate structures and new customer expectations, Brandt is an accomplished management innovator and an internationally recognized expert on manufacturing and technology.

Before founding The MPI Group in 2003, Brandt followed a unique career path combining two decades of experience in marketing, management, and consulting with a passion for journalism that has earned him more than 20 awards for reporting, writing, and editing. He was publisher and editor-in-chief of IndustryWeek (IW) magazine, which garnered more than 70 editorial awards for excellence and doubled its revenues under his leadership. Additionally, Brandt served as president, publisher and editorial director of the Chief Executive Group, publisher of Chief Executive, where his leadership transformed the magazine into one of publishing’s most surprising comebacks.

A recipient of a prestigious Neal Award in 1998, Brandt has also served as a Neal Awards judge. He has also served as a member of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Advisory Board; judge for the National Association of Manufacturers Awards for Workforce Excellence; board member of MAGNET (Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network); co-chair of the Northeast Ohio Product Innovation Initiative; advisory board member of both SupplierInsight.com and Ken-Tool Manufacturing; director of the Work in Northeast Ohio Council; and president of The Press Club of Cleveland. Brandt is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Case Western Reserve University, where he received the James Dysart Magee Award in Economics.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us