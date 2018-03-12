Webinar: Next Generation Design for the Automotive and Transportation Industries

Date: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

The pace of innovation in the automotive and transportation industries has never been greater. Electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving and lightweight construction are changing vehicles and the way that people interact with them. The next generation of vehicles requires a next generation design solution that removes the barriers to innovation with an integrated set of design and validation tools.

Please join us on April 10 to learn how NX integrates electrical and mechanical design with the world’s most productive modeling environment and how NX enables:

true generative design

additive manufacturing

collaboration in an immersive design environment.

Register

Speaker

Dave Lauzun, Vice President of Automotive and Transportation Industries, Siemens PLM Software

Dave Lauzun is Vice President of Automotive and Transportation Industries at Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of the Siemens Digital Factory Division. Dave started his role in Siemens PLM Software in July, 2016. Prior to joining Siemens, he had 30+ years of automotive and industrial experience in key strategic leadership roles, including Chrysler (positions in Design, Development, Manufacturing, Quality, Program Management, and Vehicle Development); EVP of Engineering for Bright Automotive (a leading automotive start-up company developing an all-new hybrid-electric van); and the leader of Customer Engineering at Cummins Corp. (a leading diesel engine manufacturer). Dave has a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University, a Master’s degree in ME from the University of Michigan, a Masters in Materials Engineering from MIT, and a MBA from MIT.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us