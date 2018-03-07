Webinar: Propel Your Manufacturing Business with Omnichannel Digital Commerce

Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

The B2B industry is being rocked by digital transformation. Business buyers demand more convenient, self-service purchase options; and large manufacturers, distributors and even Amazon Business are offering solutions to fill the void. Midmarket businesses must move quickly to launch their own digital commerce solution, and structure a program to evolve with customer needs and market dynamics, or risk losing out to competitors.

One manufacturer that has risen to the challenge is Belnick Inc. A midsize commercial online furniture retailer and wholesaler, Belnick recognized the need for a digital commerce solution that was more than a siloed channel for online transactions. After considering several options, Belnick selected an omnichannel customer engagement solution built on Salesforce that enabled self-service business buying, supported its traditional sales and distribution channels, and provided a platform that can easily evolve and scale as the company grows.

Join the webinar to learn more from manufacturing industry experts, Belnick and other midmarket businesses that have transformed with digital commerce.

Join us April 3, 2018 to learn how Belnick achieved some tremendous benefits such as:

Go-live after just 12 weeks of development

Improved business buyer engagement through a B2C-like online experience

Increased opportunity for cross-sell and upsell from a seamless integration with Salesforce CRM

Speakers

Barry Sobel, CFO, Belnick

Andy Peebler, EVP Strategy, CloudCraze

Tony Kratovil, Manufacturing Industry Senior Director, Salesforce

