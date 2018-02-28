Webinar: Connect IT & OT for Digital Manufacturing!

Date: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Most manufacturers don’t realize how much can be gained (and saved!) through better integration of their IT systems, such as ERP or WMS, and their OT Systems, such as MES or LIMS. The convergence of these two system types is the critical base for Smart Manufacturing/Industrie 4.0 initiatives which yield enormous benefits – yet only some are taking advantage of this to the fullest.

Software AG’s webMethods Integration Platform is used by the world’s largest manufacturers to connect the most complex IT and OT systems. Join this webinar and learn how it can help you save tens of millions and increase operational efficiency.

Faster response times and decision making based on better data

Quicker integration of SAP with diverse manufacturing technologies

Enterprise-wide visibility into processes across many systems

Sean Riley, Global Industry Director for Manufacturing & Transportation, Software AG

Over the past six years, Mr. Riley has been obsessively focused on enterprise digital transformation as it relates to production, field services, supply chains and new product development. Prior to joining Software AG in 2011, Mr. Riley has over ten years of experience in the supply chain and logistics fields. In addition to his work experience, Mr. Riley has received a BA in Business Administration from Hanover College, a MBA with Distinction from DePaul University and is a certified Six Sigma Greenbelt. As well as being a continual guest lecturer for DePaul University, Mr. Riley also sits on the curriculum advisory committee for the Graduate Program for Supply Chain and Operations Management and has been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pro to Know” for the fifth consecutive ye

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

