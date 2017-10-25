Webinar: Accelerating Your Manufacturing Business with the Power of IoT

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

The Internet of Things (IoT) is radically changing the manufacturing business model, opening up new opportunities toward a service oriented business model for manufacturers.

According to the recently published Vodafone IoT Barometer, an annual study of how IoT is transforming business, the proportion of companies adopting IoT has more than doubled from 12% in 2013 to 29% in 2017. In addition, the percentage of companies with more than 50,000 connected devices active has doubled in the last 12 months. Many of your competitors are already devoting as many resources to IoT as they do to other high profile technologies, such as mobile, cloud and analytics.

Join us November 28, when we will highlight key findings from the Vodafone IoT Barometer and explain how IoT technologies can enable your company to deploy new solutions and services. We will demonstrate that IoT can not only reduce your costs but also enhance your customer experiences and deliver new business values.

While companies can take advantage of IoT technology for business transformation, IoT deployment on a global scale can be very complex. Learn how to plan and execute global IoT deployment smoothly. You will also hear real-world customer examples of businesses that are taking advantage of IoT technology today.

Lisa Uhrmacher, Vice President, IoT Strategic Sales, Vodafone IoT Americas

Lisa Uhrmacher is an industry veteran, having spent the last four years at Vodafone, currently in the role of Vice President, IoT Strategic Sales for the IoT Americas team. In that role she manages Vodafone’s enterprise sales team, in addition to managing the indirect channel team. Prior to Vodafone, she spent 16 years in the wireless industry with Sprint Nextel. The last two years at Sprint were spent building Sprint’s IoT business, leading the Digital Signage practice, as a business development and relationship management executive. Before her IoT role, she led the carrier’s foray into 4G, managing the partner development and nationwide rollout of the first US 4G service.

Larry Tichavsky, IoT Technical Sales Manager, Vodafone IoT Americas

Larry Tichavsky is the IoT Technical Sales Manager for Vodafone IoT Americas. Larry joined Vodafone in September, 2012 and is responsible for running a team of engineers in North America. This team works with domestic companies with the need to deploy IoT solutions across the world. Larry and his team have deep knowledge on the technical aspects of making IoT solution successful from the connectivity perspective, and are experienced with all phases of an IoT solution.

