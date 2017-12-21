Menu
PTC
Webinar: From Remote Monitoring to Predictive Analytics, How to Start Your IoT Journey

A February 1 IndustryWeek-Hosted Webinar, Sponsored by PTC

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free  

Description

Remote monitoring of assets is the proven first step for manufacturers like you to leverage the Internet of Things to increase your operational efficiency and improve profitability. Once connected, you can monitor how assets are performing in the field and can collect valuable data.

However, to take the next step and understand the significance of your data, it has to be transformed and turned into business intelligence.

Analytics makes it possible to gain insight into areas of your enterprise that were previously inaccessible. In this webcast, you will learn how to begin your analytics journey with remote monitoring and see how it can evolve with predictive analytics.

Join us to learn how IoT and analytics can help your business achieve:

  • Significant increases in first time fix rates and customer uptime
  • Faster repair times and lower service costs
  • A solid foundation for your future predictive analytics strategy

Speaker

Chris MacDonald, PTC 

 

TAGS: Technology and IIoT Cloud IIoT Digital Tools Machine Tools
