Webinar: Why Current Production Scheduling Tools Aren’t Helping You Deliver On-Time – and How to Fix It

Tremendous strides have been made over the last 50 years in Production Scheduling. Once an extremely manual and time-consuming process, most of today’s ERP software packages have automated scheduling embedded and/or Advanced Planning and Scheduling tools available to bolt on to them.

Unfortunately, however, in spite of the tremendous amount of functionality, companies continue to struggle to deliver orders to their customers on-time. And in many cases, after making valiant, but unsuccessful efforts to “go-live” with production scheduling software, companies revert to scheduling the shop floor using whiteboards and spreadsheets – an extremely manual and time-consuming process.

Why is this? We will explore the underlying causes of the failure of modern production scheduling tools to make significant sustainable improvement to on-time delivery or the reduction of lead-times in Manufacturing companies today.

And then we will propose a simplified but effective alternative approach that combines several concepts from Manufacturing performance improvement philosophies.

You will learn:

How to be confident you’re always working on the right job at the right time.

What the key factor is that prevents you from trusting Scheduling software.

How to comfortably accept and manage “Rush” jobs.

Why there is a disconnect between the “Dispatch List” produced by Scheduling programs, and the true priorities on the Shop Floor.

How to easily deal with customer sales order date pull-ins (and push-outs) without having to run MRP or a scheduling program.

How to quickly and comfortably lower WIP, speed flow, reduce lead-times and raise your On-time Delivery Performance into the 90’s.

Speaker

Mark Lilly, Partner, Owner & Director – LillyWorks Protected Flow Manufacturing

Mark’s passion is revealing the gap between the status quo within a company, and the potential performance that could be achieved with a plan and the right software tool. He’s been doing it for over 25 years for small to medium manufacturing companies, primarily by showing how software can “dramatically” improve their business performance. He especially likes to focus on the competitive capabilities such as delivery performance, by helping companies with the seemingly continuous struggle with shop floor scheduling.

Mark comes from a strong family background of helping Manufacturers with production scheduling. His father created several manufacturing software applications designed to help companies with shop floor scheduling, such as Profitkey, VISUAL ERP and the latest, LillyWorks Protected Flow Manufacturing. Both his siblings are Co-Presidents at LillyWorks.

But even the best software can’t do a thing without a change management plan that focuses on delivering the desired results. It’s all about motivating people to modify their behavior to support the actions necessary to effect the desired change. After acquiring a foundation of knowledge in computer science and psychology at Cornell 30 years ago, he’s continued to learn both the technology and people side of the equation in making significant and lasting changes in the business performance of a company.

