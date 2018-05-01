Webinar: The Pulse of Performance Management 2018: Performance Management for Everyone – Planning and Reporting in Finance and Beyond

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Now in its 15th year, this annual web event will quickly get you and your team up to speed on the latest in budgeting, planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics. This information will enable you to confidently embark on a new performance management project, or identify opportunities to enhance an existing one. Note: this is a cross-industry webcast.

The following information, all new or updated for 2018, will be covered:

Use of planning systems in areas outside of Finance, such as Sales

The role of Artificial Intelligence in providing better analysis

The expansion of solution marketplaces to address a wide range of specific processes and verticals

The continued focus on ease-of-use, particularly for users outside Finance

The accelerated move to cloud-based performance management and the adoption of Next Generation solutions

2018 BPM Pulse Research Study results

BPM Pulse Tags identifying the best vendors for a particular requirement

The key vendors to consider for your performance management project will be identified and reviewed based on their core and advanced functionality, latest enhancements, market success, and customer satisfaction with a focus on ease of use

On June 7th during this live session BPM Partners will reveal for the first time anywhere:

BPM Partners' core list of performance management vendors for 2018

The always highly anticipated BPM Pulse 2018 vendor customer satisfaction ratings

Please make sure you sign up for this live event. Although on demand replays will be available, only live event attendees can participate in the 'Ask the Experts' segment at the end of the session.

Special Note

Speaker

Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners

Craig Schiff is CEO and founder of BPM Partners, a vendor-neutral advisory services firm that helps clients address their performance management challenges with a comprehensive, rapid and cost-effective methodology. He was a founding member of Hyperion (which is now part of Oracle), and spent 16 years as SVP of its Products & Services group. More recently he was co-founder and CEO of OutlookSoft (now part of SAP). Mr. Schiff was also a founding member of the BPM Standards Group and is a recipient of the Ernst&Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He has spent 30+ years focused on budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting and analytics. He has contributed his expertise to CFO Magazine, AQPC, Association for Financial Professionals, IMA, IndustryWeek, TechTarget, Information Management, TDWI and other leading finance and technology focused publications and conferences.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

