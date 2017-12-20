Webinar: Building Resilience Against Cyber Shocks

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018

The smart factory is at the heart of Industry 4.0. Here, advanced software enables machines to communicate and make decisions, while artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3-D printing transform the way products are made and people perform work. But Industry 4.0 also creates new risks and requires manufacturers to integrate security and privacy safeguards into their businesses and throughout their ecosystem -- from suppliers to customers. Without these safeguards, manufacturers are vulnerable to cyber shocks -- that is, large-scale events with cascading disruptive consequences — has never been more important.

Many manufacturing companies in PwC's 2018 Global State of Information Security Survey say that despite an awareness of disruptive cyber risks, they remain unprepared to deal with them. This suggests that even though manufacturers are thinking more strategically about cyber risk management, they stand on purely defensive footing against cyber risks and are just beginning to adopt leading practices and technologies to fight cyber risk.

Industrial Manufacturers know they need a significant and sustained uplift of talent and technology to fight cyber risk. A sophisticated adversary can too easily target many Industrial Manufacturing companies.

This webinar explores where industrial manufacturers are most vulnerable to cyber disruptions – and how organizations can build integrated safeguards to sustain operations and avoid the common pitfalls.

E. Quentin Orr, Consulting Partner, PwC

PwC consulting partner, E. Quentin Orr, or Q, has 20 years of business experience focused on consulting with companies on information security and governance. He has extensive experience in the Industrial Products. Q works with clients to take a business focused approach to cyber security, by guiding their strategy to focus on the most critical information that represents a competitive advantage and drives top and bottom line revenue. He then helps clients develop tailored, economically feasible approaches to maximize the efficiency of their scarce security resources.

