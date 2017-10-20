Webinar: Reimagining Product Design: from Concept to Market

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

New technology is allowing manufacturers not only to optimize current workflows but to create new value, new markets and better ways to exceed the needs of increasingly demanding customers. How well is your company meeting these challenges?

Hear the story of how one company, Radical Transport, an innovator in personal electric transportation, has been able to use technology to nimbly create a market-changing product.

Join us November 8, when Nick Fragnito, Co-founder and Chief Mechanical Engineer of Radical Transport, will share the secrets of Radical’s success, including:

Insights and strategies using technology to leapfrog the closest competitor.

The improvements they were able to realize with the help of disruptive new technologies.

Perspectives on how best to remain agile and capitalize on the transformative changes affecting manufacturing.

This is the future of making things. It is a time of great opportunity if you're prepared to take advantage. Join us to get a head start on your competition.

Nick Fragnito, Co-founder and Chief Mechanical Engineer, Radical Transport

Responsible for all mechanical, engineering, design and manufacturing of MOOV, a next generation self-balancing rideable. Fragnito also helped engineer their weight detection technology from scratch. After a year and half of product development, MOOV had a successful Kickstarter and is being mass produced now.

After getting his degree in aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech, Fragnito began working in engineering consulting at Haskell, designing and implementing manufacturing and production lines for consumer product and food and beverage industries. He has 13+ years of experience with Inventor.

Sean Manzanares, Senior Industry Manager, Autodesk

Sean Manzanares is a Senior Industry Manager for Autodesk and is responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy of the design & manufacturing software portfolio for the US market.

As the U.S. Country Manager, Manzanares brings 25+ years of engineering and industry experience in the mechanical design sector. He has worked for multiple commercial and government organizations including Storage Technology (Oracle), Sundstrand (UTC), and Johnson Space Center (NASA).

Manzanares' experience in the engineering arena positioned him for his current charter in the CAD industry where he has led a successful 20+ year tenure in leadership positions at Siemens, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, and now Autodesk.

As a member of the Autodesk Business Strategy and Marketing team, Manzanares' passion is ensuring manufacturers are positioned to take advantage of the Future of Making Things today.

