Webinar: Revolutionize Channel Sales and Connect Directly with Customers Using E-Commerce

In the past, many manufacturers have considered themselves “widget makers” with profits coming from selling products through channel partners. But in this new omni-channel world, it’s all about the end customer. To compete, manufacturers must steal a few pages from the B2C e-commerce playbook.

In this webinar, Andrew Rieser, President and Co-Founder of Mountain Point, will offer practical strategies for moving to a servitization business model. We’ll focus on how companies can develop customer-focused services and systems of engagement --- resulting in increased customer loyalty and a larger share of the profits across the life-cycle of their products.

Andrew Rieser, President and Co-Founder, Mountain Point

Andrew Rieser is President and Co-founder of Mountain Point, a a strategic technology and management consulting firm that guides manufacturing and industrial companies through digital transformations. With nearly 15 years of experience working in the manufacturing sector, Andrew has seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing companies as they navigate the new world of Industry 4.0. Combining skills and know-how in technology, process improvement & business management, Andrew is a leading expert in helping manufacturers revolutionize their businesses through technological innovation.

Under his direction, Mountain Point has emerged as the foremost systems integrator end-to-end systems of engagement across the Salesforce platform. The company has helped dozens of manufacturing clients harness the power of automation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and data management to extend lean principles beyond the shop floor to every facet of their businesses. These outcomes have led to millions of dollars in new efficiencies and increased sales for Mountain Point’s customers, and helped the firm become the third fastest growing company in the Charlotte metro area just three years after its founding.

Prior to launching Mountain Point, Andrew served as the Director of Technology at Permco, a multi-national manufacturing company. He has also held leadership and IT roles at CSC, General Dynamics Information Technology, and DSD Labs. Andrew holds a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Science and Technology from Marshall University and a master’s degree in Software Engineering from West Virginia University. He is a 2x Salesforce certified consultant and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

He has served as a guest speaker, author and expert for numerous business and industry events and publications, including IndustryWeek, the Charlotte Business Journal, and Manufacturing.net.

In 2016, Andrew co-founded CentralApp, a tech talent firm connecting companies with affordable, skilled high-tech workers from the Appalachian region and rural America. He also volunteers his time as a mentor, helping students in economically challenged areas learn tech and coding skills. Through CentralApp and his volunteer efforts, Andrew strives to provide new job opportunities and reduce income inequality for people living in distressed communities.

