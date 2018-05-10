Webinar: Root Cause Problem Solving – The Heart of a Lean Transformation

Date: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Lean Manufacturing has gained wide popularity due to the success of many organizations that have embedded this process into their daily routines. A study conducted by IndustryWeek / MPI Census of Manufacturers noted that “nearly 70% of all plants in the US are employing Lean Manufacturing as an improvement methodology.” However, “only 2% of companies who responded to the survey have fully achieved their objectives and less than a quarter of all companies (24%) reported significant results.”

The overriding focus of many Lean implementations is often on the many tools this process offers. At issue is that in all manufacturing environments, any new tool (or process) must be as dynamic as the production flows and work streams it is designed to improve. Problems are always present and compete with progress. Frequently, I find that an organization’s ability to nimbly solve problems in an orderly and integrated fashion will determine the success of their Lean Implementation.

Lonnie Wilson has had the opportunity to work with many organizations throughout their lean journey. Join us on May 31st when he will discuss implementation examples that succeeded and ones that did not, and why he considers problem solving to be the heart of any Lean Transformation.

What you will learn:

The keys to making progress in your Lean Transformation

Why a problem well-defined is a problem 90% solved

How to ask the right questions at the right time to the right people in an organized format

Register

Speaker

Lonnie Wilson, Author and Founder, Quality Consultants

Lonnie Wilson, Author of How to Implement Lean Manufacturing (McGraw Hill 2009, 2015) which was recently translated into Chinese by Beijing University and McGraw Hill. He is also the author of Lean Refining: How to Improve Performance in the Oil Industry (Industrial Press, Inc. 2017). Founder of Quality Consultants in El Paso, TX, Lonnie was in refinery management at Chevron for 20 years. In addition to his expertise in evaluation, design of change and training in Lean Manufacturing, Lonnie is an expert problem solver, Six Sigma Master Blackbelt and trainer. In his not-so-spare time Lonnie is an avid reader and soccer fan. If you are looking for good books on lean or its related fields, check out “Lonnie’s library” on his website, www.qc-ep.com. He not only has an extensive library but each book is critiqued. Alternatively, if you wish to discuss those topics…or soccer…just give him a call.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work http://www.industryweek.com/how-industryweek-webinars-work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us