Webinar: Service Cloud: Faster, Smarter, More Personalized Service

Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Field service management technologies of the past have often disappointed, resulting in high service costs, excessive warranty expenses, and dissatisfied customers.

A new wave of emerging technologies, ranging from the smart internet-connected devices to augmented reality and artificial intelligence-driven technician support systems promise to deliver a new level of field service efficiency.

In this webinar, industry analyst Joe Barkai will discuss whether these and other emerging technologies will deliver on the renewed promise, or will history repeat itself: organizations and individuals are slow to adopt promising new technologies and incorporate them efficiently into existing culture and workflow.

Joe will explain why many product organizations fail to fully exploit the power of cloud-based service technology and propose guidance for successful deployment of field service management technologies. He will discuss how using a cloud platform as a foundation will help service organizations assume a greater role not only in delivering service, but become an integral part of the product development and lifecycle management.

Register

Speaker

Joe Barkai, Consultant

Joe Barkai is a recognized industry analyst, strategy adviser, blogger, and published author. His focus is on researching, forecasting, and the strategic application of technology to drive innovation, competitiveness, and business processes excellence.

With more than 30 years of experience helping organizations across diverse industries chart their product and market strategies, Joe offers a unique ability to “connect the dots” and articulate the business value of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and machine learning.

In his book The Outcome Economy: How the Industrial Internet of Things is Changing Every Business, Joe explores the impact of the Industrial Internet of Things on manufacturing companies and offers a perspective on product innovation and operation in an always-connected world.

Previously, as Vice President of Research at IDC, a leading global market research firm, Joe led global research across a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive, industrial equipment, aerospace, construction machinery, medical devices and high-tech.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us