Webinar: How Electric Vehicles are Changing Electrical Systems Design

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

At a recent count there are approximately 300 companies developing electric vehicles and light trucks. Many of these companies are new entrants to the automotive industry and are working to disrupt the status quo. Vehicle electrification is demanding significant changes to electrical and electronic architectures. This is due in part to the introduction of high voltages, increased safety considerations and significant weight reductions needed to maximize vehicle range. Old interactive electrical design processes are inadequate to move quickly enough given the increased product complexity and race to get to market. Survival in this new world requires high levels of automation, integration and verification/validation at all stages of the product development lifecycle for electrical systems. This webinar will discuss these trends, some of the implications and identify solutions.

What attendees will learn:

Understand what‘s driving the changes to how we design electrical systems Gain an appreciation of the implications of these trends on the electrical system development process and tools Learn how new tools can accelerate your electrical product development as electrical platforms increase exponentially in complexity

Speaker

Dan Scott, Marketing Director for Integrated Electrical Systems, Mentor, a Siemens Business

Dan Scott is the Marketing Director for Integrated Electrical Systems at Mentor, a Siemens Business. He is responsible for Capital, Mentor’s electrical systems engineering toolchain, as well as networking and AUTOSAR embedded software products. He has extensive technical leadership and business development experience for hybrid electric vehicles and systems engineering. His experience covers the auto and aero industries, including at Ricardo, Frost EV Systems, Tata Motors and Rolls-Royce. He has published several academic & industry papers on vehicle electrification and system optimisation.

Technical Details

