Webinar: Design of Next Generation Powertrain with CFD

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Powertrain manufacturers operate in a highly competitive market and are under pressure to produce fuel efficient engines and decrease emissions to meet stringent fuel economy legislation.

Development of conventional and hybrid/electric powertrains are complex. Simcenter solutions from 1D to 3D and Engineering Services enable engineers to achieve the best compromises while balancing attributes such as performance, thermal management & drivability. This webinar will focus on how 3D CFD is used to design the next generation of powertrains.

To reduce time to market and design costs while meeting customer and regulatory expectations, OEM’s need to reduce the overall number of physical prototypes. They do this by increasing the use of simulation methods to evaluate powertrain components and systems, test virtually and reduce physical testing. This webinar will demonstrate through success stories where OEM’s have applied these tools to develop their future powertrains.

Simulation based design through the application of a Digital Twin

Conventional powertrain development including in-cylinder combustion

Electric vehicle solutions for battery pack and electric motors

Warren Seeley, Director of Powertrain Industries for CCM, Siemens PLM Software

Warren Seeley is the Director of Powertrain Industries for CCM at Siemens PLM Software within the business unit of the STS (Simulations and Test Solutions) Division. Warren started his role in Siemens PLM Software in July 2017. Prior to joining Siemens he had 25+ years of automotive and industrial experience in both commercial and engine simulation roles, including Ford Motor Company in Europe where he held numerous positions within the engine development team ranging from simulation, testing and as a Technical Specialist for Powertrain CFD. He was also a Commercial Manager for Ricardo Software Inc., where he led all sales in North America. Warren has a BEng (Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Engine Modelling both from Coventry University in the UK.

